Fay Fay Show: Guo Guangchang Betrayed Liu Yanping Immediately After Liu’s Fall

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https://gnews.org/post/p1h915847
09/02/2022 Fay Fay Show: Guo Guangchang had a very good relationship with Liu Yanping. After Liu Yanping’s fall, Guo Guangchang cooperated with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection immediately to expose Liu, which is very unethical