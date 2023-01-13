VACCINE GENOCIDE CONTINUES! - DOCTORS DEMAND SHOTS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p4EfHXRRMZVA/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the vaccine genocide as more and more people die from heart attacks while thousands of scientists and doctors demand an immediate suspension of the death injections.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley was just rushed to the hospital following "serious" cardiac arrest. It seems the celebrity death and injury count is skyrocketing which can only tell us one thing. The death and injury count is skyrocketing among the public.
Lincoln National, one of the top life insurance carriers in the United States said last summer that their life insurance payouts have spiked 163% year over year. A once in 2,000 year catastrophe only causes a 10% spike in death year over year, so this is nothing short of a genocide. A genocide for the history books.
Project Veritas recently caught a Pfizer scientist on camera admitting that the injections cause myocarditis and that there are multiple studies being done as we speak that will further determine the dangers. The scientist told Project Veritas that it is likely the shot may have to be pulled depending on the findings. Keep in mind however, Pfizer knew according to their own documents that children were receiving heart disorders following the shots in their trials and Pfizer hid this trial information in order to get FDA approval. This is an evil corporation. It's the definition of an evil corporation. This cannot be denied at this point in time.
In this video, we break down the latest news on the vaccine deaths and injuries effecting hundreds of millions worldwide.
