PART 3: Why Wasn’t Sidney Powell’s Evidence Examined? This Will INFURIATE You

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“The data does not lie and there was, in fact massive widespread fraud through this election and Donald Trump should be President right now - in fact, if the law were applied correctly, HE IS.”
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