Could BELIEVERS have stopped Hurricane Melissa?????

Jesus NEVER asked God to stop the storm while on the sea - he simply spoke to it and said - Peace be still! Jesus NEVER asked God to heal the sick or raise the dead! Now if you combine those facts with what Jesus says then you have a bombshell of an idea. "He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall you do also..." That includes calming the storm, right? Is that the truth or just a theoretical nonsense?