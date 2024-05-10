Here's How You Can Have Assurance of Salvation TODAY!

Ever wondered what it really means to be a Christian? The answer might shock you! It’s not about rules, it’s about a relationship. Find out why so many church-goers are unsure about their place in heaven and how you can be certain about yours.
👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik
#jesus #salvationinchrist #righteousnessbyfaith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.