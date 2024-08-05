🟢 Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

Watch: Scenes from the Qassam Brigades fighters targeting the enemy vehicles invading the “Zalata” area east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

Notes:

0:15 - “Allah is the Greatest! In revenge for the blood of the martyr commander Abu Al-Abd [Ismail] Haniyeh!”

0:54 - “Allah is the Greatest, and praise be to Allah!”

1:05 - Helicopters evacuate killed and wounded enemy soldiers.

1:11 - Withdrawing one of the targeted vehicles.

Adding statement, dated 5th, it's Monday there now:

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Permission to fight is given to those who are being fought, because they have been wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”

God Almighty’s truth

In support of our steadfast #Palestinian people in the #Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the attacks and assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy in the towns of Al-Bazouriyah, Deir Siryan, and Houla, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack on Monday 05-08-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the newly established 91st Division in the Elite Barracks, targeting places The positioning and stability of its officers and soldiers and directly hit them, killing and wounding a number of them.

“And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

Monday 05-08-2024

30 Muharram 1446 AH



