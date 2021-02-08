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Trump's Triumphs 19: God & I Are Pissed At The Virtual Inaugurations & A Virtual Biden Presidency...
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130 views • February 08, 2021
Everybody's getting "Religion" who is helping Donald J. Trump stop the steal, the problem is they pray to the Demon-Rat Gods of jesus and lord. As long as they pray using these demon names they are working against Trump and the U.S. All our institutions are corrupt, the FBI, The D.O.J, The CIA, et al. We're in a greave mess that only God can help us with. Learn how to pray in the proper titles of God for Trump and this great country, the protector of Israel...
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc Advice for Donald J Trump in the age of Corona Virus...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-HOEpG2J-A
Dr Rashid Buttar || Why not to wear a face mask when you are healthy.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYxMDY0z0mE Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/ Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54 Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/ The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.) https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
Ben Shapiro Rare But Major Error: He Has Trump Derangement Syndrome...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0RcfBA9g2Q
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc Advice for Donald J Trump in the age of Corona Virus...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-HOEpG2J-A
Dr Rashid Buttar || Why not to wear a face mask when you are healthy.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYxMDY0z0mE Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/ Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54 Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/ The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.) https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
Ben Shapiro Rare But Major Error: He Has Trump Derangement Syndrome...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0RcfBA9g2Q
Trump Rally Low Turnout vs. Corona Virus Science Premiere 7/1/2020( Originally banned by YouTube)
https://www.veoh.com/watch/v142036936Zgp8AZZc
The Left Lying Media Took Trump Rally's Away...Wow Evil is Everywhere...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OopmhgI5Luc
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