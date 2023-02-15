"Inclusive GOP Garbage" - Descent into TOTAL Annihilation

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1122)

"You see where they're pulling us... Without Trump holding it up and pushing, it will snap back to this -- rediscover fiscal responsibility, don't build a wall, and a massive DoD budget with a N-word woman leading the charge. That is what their idea of a solution is."

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

