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Thank You HighImpactFlix (GreaseMonkeyVideos) - Getting Independent Media Focused On REAL Change!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
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53 views • August 20, 2022

Thank you for everyone who is new to my channel and anyone who wants to simply start the conversation more-so on action and getting to the roots! We know this isn't the type of stuff people want to hear, as the "relevant" "daily" "news" appeals to people, but yet it is what they need to hear. Thank you to those who stay true to the core and don't just fall for what comes to the top. Brian's outreach for covering EVERYTHING is amazing, but notice what gets the most attention in this world, we have work to do. His video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UbZIwGU1f8 Share and print the brochures he talks about (at the bottom of this page): https://nita.one/share LEARN Playlist- Slavery Gone For Good (Modern Abolitionism): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLQXPpwJgnaKBcN7GtQB8nD ACTION Playlist- Movement, Steps, Projects: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKroG3HlwQzb0iPwQ3a20kL Collab Projects YOU Can Join: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKle7S4fzwjbbCjrRc9HC3G For More, Check Out All The Following... All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #highimpactflix #highimpactvlogs #independentmedia

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