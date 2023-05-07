El Paso, TX - Black Cube UFO 2015

I was in El Paso (September 2015) and did not see the cube UFO (as it appeared a few months before); although, my friend who worked at Walmart was standing outside on his break and saw it in the sky, firsthand.
5:43 Black Portal & Alien Cube UFO Over Texas! 29Jun157:02 Witness Of Major Texas UFO Cube Portal Sighting Breaks Silence 1Jul15
7:29 Secure Team 10 Censored
:49 ST Theme
4 clips, 21:04.
MYSTERIOUS UFO “CUBE” APPEARS OUT OF A BLACK MASS “PORTAL” IN THE CLOUDS ABOVE EL PASO TX….WHAT IS THIS??? … AND ARE THERE MORE WITNESSES?
