El Paso, TX - Black Cube UFO 2015
I was in El Paso (September 2015) and did not see the cube UFO (as it appeared a few months before); although, my friend who worked at Walmart was standing outside on his break and saw it in the sky, firsthand.

MYSTERIOUS UFO “CUBE” APPEARS OUT OF A BLACK MASS “PORTAL” IN THE CLOUDS ABOVE EL PASO TX….WHAT IS THIS??? … AND ARE THERE MORE WITNESSES?

