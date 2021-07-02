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Lawyers... Members of "The BAR"
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112 views • July 02, 2021
This was brilliantly done! Want to know how the judge and your own councel see you?
As explained here.. If you have a lawyer you are seen as Mentally Deficient.
As explained here.. If you have a lawyer you are seen as Mentally Deficient.
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