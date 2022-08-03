The Remnant Church | Pastor Todd Coconato Shares His Testimony and Why He Believes That God Is Raising Up a Remnant for Such a Time As This | Is the Media the Modern False Prophets of Baal?

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#1 - Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Release the Dystopian Apocalyptic Short Film "Once Upon A.I." the Day After Google Released a Tribute to "PAN"? - https://rumble.com/v1dzai5-yuval-noah-harari-.html
#2 - Robin Bullock | Bullock Exposes Yuval Noah Harari | Why Did Yuval Say He Wants to “Create Inorganic Entities?” & “The Only Thing God Managed to Create Are Organic Beings?” What Is In the Shot Clots? - https://rumble.com/v1dwx51-robin-bullock-.html
#3 - The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html
#4 - Jim Breuer and That Comedy Show Tonight Is Coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 24th 2022 - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Pastor Leon & Maria Benjamin Teach the Gospel
The Real Remnant Church:
https://therealremnantchurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950