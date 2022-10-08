Start at 12 Minutes to (SEE) The Floor of the Vatican is an EYE, The Ceiling ABOVE is Also an EYE.

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/H_VQ0QqfEY8
Quotation from original video description….”This Video CUTS the Fabric of the Illusion that all humanity has lived under..The Nakedness of Our ENEMY is the Most Apparent and MOST PROFOUND REVELATION of OUR Lifetime.. This Disclosure is Beyond the Human brain and the Perfection is beyond Orchestration by any Human and the Divine Nature of the DATA Exemplifies the Origin,, And the Origin can ONLY Be FROM ((( THE ))) CREATOR... "Yahweh has Given" would only be Name to Give the Person Delivering THIS REVELATION..."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/