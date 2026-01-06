W M MATTHEWS, Sworn In For The State, 177th To Testify

W. M. MATTHEWS, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I have talked with this man Dobbs (W. C.) but I don't know what I talked about. I have never told him or anybody that I saw Mary Phagan get off the car with George Epps at the corner of Marietta and Broad. It has been two years since I have been tried for an offense in this court.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I was acquitted by the jury. I had to kill a man on my car who assaulted me.