‘They can’t arrest us all’: Horse-mounted protester steal the show at Australian anti-lockdown rally

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The epic scene was filmed in Tweed Heads on the border between Queensland and New South Wales (NSW), where around a thousand people gathered on Sunday to decry the ban on crossing state lines, introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
A man galloped on a white horse among the demonstrators, while delivering a sort of a passionate pre-battle speech.
“Cross over! Everyone go across the border! Cross over! They can’t arrest us all,” the rider shouted, prompting applause and cheers from his fellow protesters.
Continued at Source https://www.rt.com/news/532736-australia-coronavirus-protest-horse/