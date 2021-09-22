Vape Pen Market Analysis

So far this year,, Vapor Pens were the second largest product category in US cannabis markets, and the third largest in Canada by total sales.In the US, Vapor Pens captured more than double the market share of Pre-Rolls, the next largest category. Canadian Vapor Pen sales were nearly four times greater than Edible sales, the fourth largest category.While vape pens still trails far behind Flower in both markets (and just slightly behind Pre-Roll in Canada), it is certainly the most dominant and ubiquitous 'new school' product type.This report from Headset will explore the current and past success of the Vapor Pen category, along with pricing, segment, and package size trends, as well as demographic preference for vapes, and the rising success of proprietary hardware formats.Show Notes:Vapor Pens: An analysis of category & brand performanceHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 784 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.