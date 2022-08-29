Caution! Cancer May Erupt After CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e6n8da0
On August 20, a media exposed a female cancer recurrence case after being vaccinated with the CCP virus vaccine.
Bonnie Eisenberg, 73, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer back in 2012, but her treatment was successful. After two years, her cancer was tamed and reversed to manageable levels. For the next seven years, she lived a normal life, with monthly routine checkups at her doctor, and her tumor markers remained within the normal range. But things changed after the Covid shot