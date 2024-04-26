Trump Eeacts to Iconic 'You'd be in Jail' Remark to Hillary | Greg Kelly

Trump reacts to iconic 'you'd be in jail' remark to Hillary | Greg Kelly. Former President Donald Trump joined "Greg Kelly Reports" and reacted to his iconic 'you'd be in jail' comment to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential debates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.