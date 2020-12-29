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Mike Pence, Vice President and Patriot or Sewer Lizard?
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192 views • December 29, 2020
Speaking of children raped and murdered by Mike Pence, Mitch Daniels, and the Indiana State Police, https://www.bitchute.com/video/IHQQHvIiGqON/ Story:
Trump Furious With Pence Inaction Re: Election Theft, Posted on December 29, 2020 by State of the Nation, “Mike Pence Must Do This” – President Trump Retweets “Operation Pence Card” Urging His VP to Act on Fraudulent Election, By Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit. AM I GOING MAD?
Trump Furious With Pence Inaction Re: Election Theft, Posted on December 29, 2020 by State of the Nation, “Mike Pence Must Do This” – President Trump Retweets “Operation Pence Card” Urging His VP to Act on Fraudulent Election, By Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit. AM I GOING MAD?
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