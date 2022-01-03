Public School Educator Joi Wasill Discusses the Current Curriculum Catastrophe

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TAKEAWAYS
How the radical sex education (CSE) made it’s way into schools
Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is the link between CSE and CRT
Ways to teach kids God’s design for sex and relationships
Why the New Online Biblical Sex Ed Series: "Life Choices: Parental Guidance Necessary" is a must for every family
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