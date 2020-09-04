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SHASTA, CA - Hearing on Covert Chemtrail Operation (subtítulos español)
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172 views • September 04, 2020
Expert Testimony
Dane Wigington opens the argument with the destructive chemtrails overall view., USAF Weatherman/Wildlife Biologist Alan Buckman,Biologists-scientist Francis Mangels, Airline Pilot Jeff Nelson discusses the contrail VS Chemtrail, Neurologists,
Russ Lazuka USAF Vet talks about Evergreen Aviation, Planes with no passengers on board, no squack codes (more formally transponder code), a four-digit number sent out by an aircraft's , and over a mile long chemtrails Dr.Frank Lavosse also a pilot (steps in for Fred Meyers) talks about chemtrails in Hawaii, Quebec, Maine, Mass. talks about those employees who load these planes are in Hazmat outfits, 25% increase in lung problems because of micronized aluminum, Mark MacCandlish, secret clearance in USAF, consultant to Aerospace Companies, worked on classified systems discusses the size of NANO and what it means. MacCandlish states: " When you look up at the sun and you see a white haze, that is aluminum floating in the air right now, and it's coming from the aircraft." He also discussed how chemtrails suppress the immune system, simply by breathing the air. NASA conducted a program called metalized hybrid fuel systems. ,Dr. Steve Davis resident of 30 years of Shasta speaks of the contaminants.
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Subject: Chemtrails
Public hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR4jawnS8Ss
Testimonio del experto
Dane Wigington abre el argumento con la visión general de las estelas químicas destructivas., el meteorólogo y biólogo de la USAF Alan Buckman, el biólogo-científico Francis Mangels, el piloto de la aerolínea Jeff Nelson discute la estela química contra la estela, los neurólogos, Russ Lazuka USAF Vet habla sobre la Aviación Siempre Verde, Aviones sin pasajeros a bordo, sin códigos de squack (más formalmente código de transpondedor), un número de cuatro dígitos enviado por un avión, y más de una milla de largo chemtrails Dr.Frank Lavosse también un piloto (interviene para Fred Meyers) habla sobre chemtrails en Hawaii, Quebec, Maine, Mass. habla de los empleados que cargan estos aviones están en trajes Hazmat, 25% de aumento en los problemas pulmonares debido al aluminio micronizado, Mark MacCandlish, autorización secreta en la USAF, consultor de las empresas aeroespaciales, trabajó en sistemas clasificados discute el tamaño de NANO y lo que significa. MacCandlish afirma: "Cuando miras al sol y ves una neblina blanca, es decir, aluminio flotando en el aire ahora mismo, y viene de la aeronave." También habló de cómo las estelas químicas suprimen el sistema inmunológico, simplemente al respirar el aire. La NASA llevó a cabo un programa llamado sistemas de combustible híbrido metalizado. El Dr. Steve Davis, residente de 30 años en Shasta, habla de los contaminantes.
Dane Wigington opens the argument with the destructive chemtrails overall view., USAF Weatherman/Wildlife Biologist Alan Buckman,Biologists-scientist Francis Mangels, Airline Pilot Jeff Nelson discusses the contrail VS Chemtrail, Neurologists,
Russ Lazuka USAF Vet talks about Evergreen Aviation, Planes with no passengers on board, no squack codes (more formally transponder code), a four-digit number sent out by an aircraft's , and over a mile long chemtrails Dr.Frank Lavosse also a pilot (steps in for Fred Meyers) talks about chemtrails in Hawaii, Quebec, Maine, Mass. talks about those employees who load these planes are in Hazmat outfits, 25% increase in lung problems because of micronized aluminum, Mark MacCandlish, secret clearance in USAF, consultant to Aerospace Companies, worked on classified systems discusses the size of NANO and what it means. MacCandlish states: " When you look up at the sun and you see a white haze, that is aluminum floating in the air right now, and it's coming from the aircraft." He also discussed how chemtrails suppress the immune system, simply by breathing the air. NASA conducted a program called metalized hybrid fuel systems. ,Dr. Steve Davis resident of 30 years of Shasta speaks of the contaminants.
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Subject: Chemtrails
Public hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR4jawnS8Ss
Testimonio del experto
Dane Wigington abre el argumento con la visión general de las estelas químicas destructivas., el meteorólogo y biólogo de la USAF Alan Buckman, el biólogo-científico Francis Mangels, el piloto de la aerolínea Jeff Nelson discute la estela química contra la estela, los neurólogos, Russ Lazuka USAF Vet habla sobre la Aviación Siempre Verde, Aviones sin pasajeros a bordo, sin códigos de squack (más formalmente código de transpondedor), un número de cuatro dígitos enviado por un avión, y más de una milla de largo chemtrails Dr.Frank Lavosse también un piloto (interviene para Fred Meyers) habla sobre chemtrails en Hawaii, Quebec, Maine, Mass. habla de los empleados que cargan estos aviones están en trajes Hazmat, 25% de aumento en los problemas pulmonares debido al aluminio micronizado, Mark MacCandlish, autorización secreta en la USAF, consultor de las empresas aeroespaciales, trabajó en sistemas clasificados discute el tamaño de NANO y lo que significa. MacCandlish afirma: "Cuando miras al sol y ves una neblina blanca, es decir, aluminio flotando en el aire ahora mismo, y viene de la aeronave." También habló de cómo las estelas químicas suprimen el sistema inmunológico, simplemente al respirar el aire. La NASA llevó a cabo un programa llamado sistemas de combustible híbrido metalizado. El Dr. Steve Davis, residente de 30 años en Shasta, habla de los contaminantes.
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