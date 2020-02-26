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2/26/20 #Frankenvirus: POTUS Responds- WE Are On Our Own #NaturalHealing
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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141 views • February 27, 2020
You Are Free TV
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2/26: Tonight, President Trump addressed the Nation on the Corona Virus. Trump gave the control to Vice President Pence. He is relying on long-term NIH Fauci and Big Pharma Azar, HHS Director. This is not good news to Americans...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

https://www.businessinsider.com/gilea...

President Trump's CV Presser- begins at 35 min:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZ8pm...

Please watch Clif High's great report on how to protect yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzq4k...

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-reso...

Jon Rappaport on Psy op and CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZ8pm...

5G in USA:
https://www.lifewire.com/5g-availabil...

5G in world:
https://advanced-television.com/2020/...

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-reso...

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...

https://www.unl.edu/virologycenter/bi...

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-reso...

https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!

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https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/
https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/ev...

https://redpillexpo.org/

Please READ- Best 5G/CV article:
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2020/02/1...

https://naturalnews.com/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

https://www.unl.edu/virologycenter/bi...

https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)

C60 is also effective in purging garbage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!

To support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!

PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!

YOU ARE FREE!!
Keywords
healthnewspoliticssciencehumanityspiritualitytetrogen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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