Are Vaccines Really Safe? 🚨💉

Think vaccines might be harming you? 🤔

🎙️ https://ln.run/C1-PT

🩸 Some believe that injecting them into muscle could damage blood vessels and lead to serious health issues. 💥

🔍 Discover more about these concerns from Marc, a strategy consultant, PANDA member, and author of "The Needle’s Secret".

📚 Tune in to hear the full discussion and get the facts.

Click the link in our bio for the full episode! 📲