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justin trudeau Does Not Cross The Street At The Crosswalk
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210 views • February 14, 2022
quebec - land of illegal activities. The "Prime Minister" of "canada" doing blatantly illegal things and no ticket by the "Royal Canadian Mounted Police". His "father" pierre trudeau used the Constitution Act 1982 to replace common law and statutes with court decisions.
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