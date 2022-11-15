Rules for Ukraine Soldiers in Kherson

The Russian military left a message for Ukrainians in Kherson Region:

"Dear Ukrainians, please behave.

Don't forget that you are on the territory of the Russian Empire.

We went on holidays, will be back soon.





1. Don't chew the furniture





2. Don't shit on the floor





3. Don't harass passers-by





4. Don't bark during night hours





5. Close the door firmly to avoid blizzard.





6. We strongly recommend that by the time we come back the place is clean and you've hung portraits of our Tsar V.V. Putin in every room.





PS Every morning you must kiss the Russian flag and sing the Russian hymn.





We'll check on this when we return.





With love,

Russian Tank Special Forces"



