UNHINGED: Minneapolis Councilwoman's Wild Tirade on Race, Equity & Replacing Europe

Minneapolis City Councilwoman Pearll Warren delivers a shocking 6-minute tirade filled with racial grievances, equity complaints, and wild statements about "Brown people" taking over/demolishing Europe.

She complains that nobody keeps her handouts, rants about systemic racism, and goes full unhinged in what has to be one of the craziest public council moments caught on video.

My full reaction to this chaotic rant is here — the entitlement and absurdity is off the charts.

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