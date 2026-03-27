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UNHINGED: Minneapolis Councilwoman's Wild Tirade on Race, Equity & Replacing Europe
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Minneapolis City Councilwoman Pearll Warren delivers a shocking 6-minute tirade filled with racial grievances, equity complaints, and wild statements about "Brown people" taking over/demolishing Europe.She complains that nobody keeps her handouts, rants about systemic racism, and goes full unhinged in what has to be one of the craziest public council moments caught on video.My full reaction to this chaotic rant is here — the entitlement and absurdity is off the charts.Subscribe for more raw reactions to wild political moments and unfiltered commentary! #MinneapolisCityCouncil #UnhingedRant #RacialTirade #WokeMeltdown #PearllWarren
Keywords
public freakoutreaction videominneapolis newsreplacement theorywoke meltdownpolitical rantpearll warrenminneapolis city councilminneapolis city councilwomanunhinged rantracial tiradeequity rantbrown people europedemolish europecity council meltdownblack councilwoman rantrace grievancenobody keeps my handoutsminneapolis politicscrazy city councilanti white rantwoke councilviral rantcouncilwoman tiraderacial equity meltdown
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