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Gregory Copley: The Fear Pandemic, End of Democracy, & New Total War
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443 views • March 12, 2021
Gregory Copley discusses the "trigger of the fear pandemic" which has initiated an all-out and amorphous total war between the U.S., China, and the rest of the world. He explains how the historical cycle is now coming to a close, where we've reached peak wealth and demographics. We have entered an era characterized by the death or end of democracy and the Westphalian nation-state model. He sees the possible re-emergence of the British Empire in CANZUK, a disintegrating EU, and a flailing attempt by Erdogan to create a Neo-Ottoman Empire as we enter a time of global fluctuation and possibly a new age of empires.
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Websites
Strategic Studies https://strategicstudies.org
Art of Victory http://artofvictory.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-international-strategic-studies-association
Defense & Foreign Affairs https://www.dfaonline.net
Books
The New Total War in the 21st Century and the Trigger of the Fear Pandemic https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/The-New-Total-War-of-the-21st-Century-PDF-ebook/p/206749218/category=0
Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/Sovereignty-in-the-21st-Century/p/199304045/category=0
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books (his 36th should be available in 2020), including, for example, The Art of Victory (Simon & Schuster 2006); UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis (published by the International Strategic Studies Association in 2012); and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations (ISSA, 2018). He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association, and he went on to found (in 1982, with Dr Stefan T. Possony, who was with him at the foundation of Defense & Foreign Affairs). He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
In 2001, Gregory Copley was the creator and one of the founding directors of Australia’s new grand strategy research organization, Future Directions International (FDI) (which began as the Centre for International Strategic Analysis: CISA), in Perth, Western Australia. He remained actively involved with FDI until his resignation from its Board and Research Committee in February 2010.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Strategic Studies https://strategicstudies.org
Art of Victory http://artofvictory.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-international-strategic-studies-association
Defense & Foreign Affairs https://www.dfaonline.net
Books
The New Total War in the 21st Century and the Trigger of the Fear Pandemic https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/The-New-Total-War-of-the-21st-Century-PDF-ebook/p/206749218/category=0
Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/Sovereignty-in-the-21st-Century/p/199304045/category=0
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books (his 36th should be available in 2020), including, for example, The Art of Victory (Simon & Schuster 2006); UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis (published by the International Strategic Studies Association in 2012); and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations (ISSA, 2018). He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association, and he went on to found (in 1982, with Dr Stefan T. Possony, who was with him at the foundation of Defense & Foreign Affairs). He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
In 2001, Gregory Copley was the creator and one of the founding directors of Australia’s new grand strategy research organization, Future Directions International (FDI) (which began as the Centre for International Strategic Analysis: CISA), in Perth, Western Australia. He remained actively involved with FDI until his resignation from its Board and Research Committee in February 2010.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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