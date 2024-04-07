PSYCHIATRISTS DAUGHTER MURDERED BY THE JAB

Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho)

🚨💉 Psychiatrist does her own research on Vaccines after baby tragically dies from vaccine. The Covid Vaccine scam has made millions question & look into the risk benefit analysis of vaccines in general. Remember Pfizer is one of the most corrupt companies on the planet - in 2009 they were fined $2.3BILLION - the largest corporate fine in history.It’s a big business for them working on the concept of: ‘A patient cured is a customer lost’. Think about it…..