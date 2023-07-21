Russian UR-77 Meteorit DeMining Installation in Action

UR-77 Meteorit demining installation in action

Airborne Forces destroyed the stronghold of the militants. in the Kremennaya area. The UR-77 crew was given the task of advancing to the indicated area, where, using the installation, to make a passage in the enemy’s mine-explosive barriers, and also to destroy the personnel of the enemy in the discovered stronghold. After conducting reconnaissance, the crew, under the cover of an armoured group, advanced to the area of the task, to the indicated line. The sappers-paratroopers with the first shot destroyed the sheltered infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the strong point, without giving them a single chance to survive.

Having changed their position, they began to make passages in the minefields for the movement of equipment supporting the assault units.🇷🇺