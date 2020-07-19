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Dr. Jeffrey Barke speaks out on COVID-19 madness
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54 views • July 19, 2020
Riverside County Rally, May 5, 2020
Dr. Jeffrey I. Barke, MD, a family practice physician based in Newport Beach, CA speaks out on the COVID-19 madness gripping the country during a rally in Riverside, CA. This doctor represents thousands like him that are being systematically silenced by Big Tech, MSM, and government “experts”. Main points made by the doctor are as follows:
-Quarantining the healthy does not save lives
-Face masks are not effective
-Never in our history have we quarantined the healthy
-The U.S. Constitution was not designed to restrain the people but rather the government
-Governor Newsom has stepped on our freedoms
-The fatality rate of COVID-19 is in the ballpark of a bad seasonal flu
-We get over this virus by achieving herd immunity
-We can never achieve herd immunity by keeping the herd quarantined
-It’s time we allow the young and healthy to open the doors and get back to work
Orange County doctor breaks his silence on the MSM's false COVID19 narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/311fdfdd-cff9-4d25-b0bb-3d0c8bf99c52
Dr. Jeffrey I. Barke, MD, a family practice physician based in Newport Beach, CA speaks out on the COVID-19 madness gripping the country during a rally in Riverside, CA. This doctor represents thousands like him that are being systematically silenced by Big Tech, MSM, and government “experts”. Main points made by the doctor are as follows:
-Quarantining the healthy does not save lives
-Face masks are not effective
-Never in our history have we quarantined the healthy
-The U.S. Constitution was not designed to restrain the people but rather the government
-Governor Newsom has stepped on our freedoms
-The fatality rate of COVID-19 is in the ballpark of a bad seasonal flu
-We get over this virus by achieving herd immunity
-We can never achieve herd immunity by keeping the herd quarantined
-It’s time we allow the young and healthy to open the doors and get back to work
Orange County doctor breaks his silence on the MSM's false COVID19 narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/311fdfdd-cff9-4d25-b0bb-3d0c8bf99c52
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