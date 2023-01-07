Create New Account
ORIGIN of COVID-19 and FUTURE DANGERS OF GENETIC ENGINEERING - Dr. Andrew G Huff, Charles Rixey, - Kim Dotcom, 112822
Origin of Covid-19 and Future Dangers of Genetic Engineering - Dr. Andrew G Huff, Charles Rixey, MA MBA - by Kim Dotcom, 112822, from his Twitter podcast.

https://mobile.twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1597271658573987840

I also found it on YT, at 'Housatonic Live'. 



