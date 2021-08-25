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Iceland top doc admits natural immunity only way to herd immunity
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160 views • August 25, 2021
Ben Swann, August 25, 2021
Iceland is the 3rd most v@x country in the world and yet is experiencing more C0v2 cases than every before. Now, the top epidemiologist in Iceland says natural immunity is the only way to herd immunity.
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Iceland is the 3rd most v@x country in the world and yet is experiencing more C0v2 cases than every before. Now, the top epidemiologist in Iceland says natural immunity is the only way to herd immunity.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Createtailwind https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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