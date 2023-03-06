Create New Account
Dr. Bryan Ardis mRNA already used on animals
100 Million Animals Have Been Injected With mRNA Technology, and Hardly Anyone Knows About it

Dr. Bryan Ardis: "They're already injecting mRNA technology into vegetables ... And in China, they're already mRNA injecting cattle — for our beef supply."

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2b6c2m-dr.-ardis-is-back-on-diamond-and-silk-chit-chat-22323.html


