© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Vigano Tapes - Full Interview, Robert Moynihan & Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
345 views • October 14, 2021
The Viganò Tapes consist of 18 tapes each one containing a question that was given to Archbishop Viganò at the end of August 2021. This exclusive interview covers the current situation in the Church and in the world. Interview by Urbi et Orbi
Carlo Maria Viganò (born 16 January 1941) is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016. He previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 2009 to 2011. He is best known for having exposed two major Vatican scandals.
Dr. Robert Moynihan is founder and editor of Inside the Vatican magazine https://insidethevatican.com/ a monthly journal on Church and world affairs from Rome. He is regarded as one of the world's leading Vatican analysts. He received his Ph.D. in medieval studies from Yale University and divides his time between Rome and his home in the U.S.
Finding Viganò: The Man Behind the Testimony that Shook the Church and the World
https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Vigano-Behind-Testimony-Church/dp/1505116198
by Robert Moynihan
Published by TAN Books
The Viganò Tapes
Produced by Urbi et Orbi Communications
https://urbietorbicommunications.com/
Building Unity within the Church
We are committed to a work that Jesus Himself prayed for: “That all may be one.”
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Carlo Maria Viganò (born 16 January 1941) is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016. He previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 2009 to 2011. He is best known for having exposed two major Vatican scandals.
Dr. Robert Moynihan is founder and editor of Inside the Vatican magazine https://insidethevatican.com/ a monthly journal on Church and world affairs from Rome. He is regarded as one of the world's leading Vatican analysts. He received his Ph.D. in medieval studies from Yale University and divides his time between Rome and his home in the U.S.
Finding Viganò: The Man Behind the Testimony that Shook the Church and the World
https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Vigano-Behind-Testimony-Church/dp/1505116198
by Robert Moynihan
Published by TAN Books
The Viganò Tapes
Produced by Urbi et Orbi Communications
https://urbietorbicommunications.com/
Building Unity within the Church
We are committed to a work that Jesus Himself prayed for: “That all may be one.”
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.