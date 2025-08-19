The paradox of modern diplomacy was on full display today. The meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House sparked a storm of speculation, yet the outcome remains unchanged: no progress toward a peace agreement is clear. Despite the media hype, no final deal has been reached.

Following the talks in Alaska, Trump faced the challenge of selling the agreements reached with Putin to European and Kyiv’s puppets, who got together to resist in the White House.

The Washington meeting, billed as a step toward peace, only highlighted the West’s deepening contradictions. European leaders, despite their public unity, clashed in basic statements. Germany’s Friedrich Merz pushed for an immediate ceasefire, Trump rejected it, and Macron even openly doubted Putin’s interest in peace.

The discussion on “security guarantees” for Ukraine revealed more emptiness than substance. While Europe pushed for NATO-like commitments, Trump offered vague assurances. In the background, Zelensky could not stop to plead for more weapons, emphasizing Kyiv’s desperation.

The most revealing moment came when Trump paused the meeting to call Putin. The message was clear: the real negotiation channel runs between Washington and Moscow. Kyiv and Brussels are just bystanders, not decision-makers.

Yet all reluctantly agreed on one point: Kyiv’s direct talks with Moscow are inevitable. Trump floated the idea of a Putin-Zelensky summit. Russia has not ruled out such a meeting to formalize existing agreements but has so far only mentioned “raising the level of delegations” without specifying potential participants.

Russia’s conditions, including halting arms supplies, Ukrainian withdrawal from contested territories, and legally binding security guarantees, have been repeatedly stated and just as often dismissed or distorted by Kyiv and its European backers. Instead of substantive dialogue, there are attempts to shift the narrative and pressure Moscow into “adjusting” its stance. This strategy is doomed to fail.

Meanwhile, the night sky over Ukraine may offer more answers than politicians’ statements.

On the night of August 19, a massive series of combined strikes pounded military, energy and transport infrastructure across Ukraine.

When talks falter, Moscow reinforces its stance not with words, but with real action. For Europe, this is a sobering reminder. Their paper strategies mean little when Russia can, at any moment, escalate military pressure. Reality on the battlefields, but not the commentary of Western pundits, is ultimately shaping the course of events.

Moscow’s stance suggests it is willing to engage in diplomacy but will not give up on its goals, which are backed up by victories at the front.

