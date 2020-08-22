George Floyd | A Multi-Layered Psyop|With A Bit Of Fauci

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SOUND FIXED| Here I go down the rabbit hole of Fentanyl Floyd. I started researching this on May 25th when Zach Vorhies asked me to help him with the George Floyd Challenge. I ended up calling the medical examiner, his former employee, the hospital, the court, Hennepin County, and more. More questions then answers. Needless to say, these two gents George Floyd and Derek Chauvin knew each other. And George said I cannot breathe ELEVEN TIMES!
I start with information about Fauci and Foreskin.