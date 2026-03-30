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3.30.26: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Bernie Moreno on Senate plans to pass SAVE
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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King or No Kings: That is the question! This morning we discuss the insanity of the Astroturfed No Kings temper tantrums and the hypocrisy of the Left. Founder of the "We The People Convention" Tom Zawistowsky joins us to examine the massive globalist entities funding these events.

Then, at 8 AM, Senator Bernie Moreno joins me live to discuss the failure to pass the Husted Amendment to the SAVE Act, where the act goes from here, and what it will take to fund DHS right now--and how to fund ICE and Border Patrol in the long-term.

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy