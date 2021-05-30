© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARPSPEED CHRONOLOGY / EPSTEIN THREAT- TRUMP- EPSTEIN -MAXWELL; EPSTIEN PROBLEM SOLVED AUG 10, 2019; TRUMP SIGNS EO 13887 WARPSPEED SEPT 19, 2019; WUHAN OCT 18. 2019
Follow
3
Share
Report
277 views • May 30, 2021
FIRST DOWNLOAD YOUR OWN COMRADE BIDEN AND THE ALIEN PORTRAITS FOR YOUR OFFICE, GARAGE, OR BATHROOM TO PISS ON THIS IMPOSTOR https://mega.nz/folder/Hp1R1QBY#XurMBpywTO8wTWjJXawsHQ
NOW HERE IS A CHRONOLOGY FOR YOU OF WHY TRUMP TOOK PART IN THE ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; IT s PEOPLE; IT s SMALL BUSINESSES; THEN WENT ON A MONTH LATER AFTER EPSTEIN PROBLEM SOLVED FOR HIM TO SIGN FOR NO APPARENT REASON EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 - WARPSPEED ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 AND COMMIT BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO BUY DEATH VACCINES TO MURDER, PARALYZE, AND INJURE AMERICANS WITH A NO BID CONTRACT USING INGREDIENTS THAT VIOLATE THE 4th AMENDMENT AND NUREMBERG CODE.
AUGUST 10, 2019
Death of Jeffrey Epstein
On August 10, 2019, guards found the American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. After prison guards performed CPR, he was transported in cardiac arrest to the New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m. The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging.
SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
Executive Order 13887 of September 19, 2019 Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 301 of title 3, United States Code
OCTOBER 18, 2019
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON ATTACK AND CONTAMINATION OF 120 COUNTRY s MILITARY ATHLETES AT THE PENTAGON STAGED 7th U N MILITARY GAMES IN WUHAN, CHINA. THE U S NIH, NIAID, PENTAGON, US ARMY, AND CIA OPERATED THE WUHAN BIOWEAPONS LAB THAT CONTAMINATED THE 350 SOLDIERS FROM EACH OF THE 120 COUNTRIES. THOSE SOLDIERS BECAME THE BIOWEAPONS THAT ATTACKED THE WORLD.
CHINA WAS NOT JUST A CO-CONSPIRATOR OF THE DEMOCRATS AND TRUMP; FAUCI AND GATES; BIRX AND REDFIELD; CCP CHINA WERE THE CO-ATTACKERS ON THE WORLD s CITIZENS AND WORLDS SMALL BUSINESSES.
HERE ARE THOSE PATENTS
https://mega.nz/folder/OtlW3T6Z#LQY2fPkY46x52aTjOXYZ4w
Dr. Rashid Buttar THE CORONAVIRUS AGENDA - WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
https://freedomplatform.tv/digital-freedom-platform-interview-1-dr-rashid-buttar/
1,466,458 views • April 27, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar The Real Battle Is Not The Virus: How the Coronavirus Agenda is Eroding Our Civil Liberties
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-the-real-battle-is-not-the-virus-how-the-coronavirus-agenda-is-eroding-our-civil-liberties/
100 Voices Strong Dr. Rashid Buttar Hosts A Doctor's Covid-19 Roundtable
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
NOW HERE IS A CHRONOLOGY FOR YOU OF WHY TRUMP TOOK PART IN THE ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; IT s PEOPLE; IT s SMALL BUSINESSES; THEN WENT ON A MONTH LATER AFTER EPSTEIN PROBLEM SOLVED FOR HIM TO SIGN FOR NO APPARENT REASON EXECUTIVE ORDER 13887 - WARPSPEED ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 AND COMMIT BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO BUY DEATH VACCINES TO MURDER, PARALYZE, AND INJURE AMERICANS WITH A NO BID CONTRACT USING INGREDIENTS THAT VIOLATE THE 4th AMENDMENT AND NUREMBERG CODE.
AUGUST 10, 2019
Death of Jeffrey Epstein
On August 10, 2019, guards found the American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. After prison guards performed CPR, he was transported in cardiac arrest to the New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m. The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging.
SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
Executive Order 13887 of September 19, 2019 Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 301 of title 3, United States Code
OCTOBER 18, 2019
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON ATTACK AND CONTAMINATION OF 120 COUNTRY s MILITARY ATHLETES AT THE PENTAGON STAGED 7th U N MILITARY GAMES IN WUHAN, CHINA. THE U S NIH, NIAID, PENTAGON, US ARMY, AND CIA OPERATED THE WUHAN BIOWEAPONS LAB THAT CONTAMINATED THE 350 SOLDIERS FROM EACH OF THE 120 COUNTRIES. THOSE SOLDIERS BECAME THE BIOWEAPONS THAT ATTACKED THE WORLD.
CHINA WAS NOT JUST A CO-CONSPIRATOR OF THE DEMOCRATS AND TRUMP; FAUCI AND GATES; BIRX AND REDFIELD; CCP CHINA WERE THE CO-ATTACKERS ON THE WORLD s CITIZENS AND WORLDS SMALL BUSINESSES.
HERE ARE THOSE PATENTS
https://mega.nz/folder/OtlW3T6Z#LQY2fPkY46x52aTjOXYZ4w
Dr. Rashid Buttar THE CORONAVIRUS AGENDA - WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
https://freedomplatform.tv/digital-freedom-platform-interview-1-dr-rashid-buttar/
1,466,458 views • April 27, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar The Real Battle Is Not The Virus: How the Coronavirus Agenda is Eroding Our Civil Liberties
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-the-real-battle-is-not-the-virus-how-the-coronavirus-agenda-is-eroding-our-civil-liberties/
100 Voices Strong Dr. Rashid Buttar Hosts A Doctor's Covid-19 Roundtable
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.