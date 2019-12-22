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How to connect with your Higher Self. Huna Teaching revealing Mystic Power of the Ancients
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81 views • December 22, 2019
HUNA is a system of mind, body, spirit integration and healing. In HUNA psychology there are three selves in one man. The three selves of HUNA are the lower self, the middle self, the higher self. They are so called because of their psychical locations. The lower-self is located in that area of the body known as "SOLAR PLEXUS''. The middle-self is located in the head and the higher-self is situated at about five feet above the head. https://dwarkaparichay.com/blog/2015/06/huna-mystic-power-of-ancients/ - Video by Geeta Jha at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8iIqi0dS-0
There are 3 types of selves: http://strictlyfemale.blogspot.com/2013/09/the-ultimate-basic-science-behind-huna.html
Huna psychology teaches that there are three basic, fundamental dimension of human mind. These are three separate physic aspects of human mind functioning in distinctive manners. The three selves are the Lower Self, the Middle Self and the Higher Self. They are so called due to their psychical locations. The Lower Self is located in solar plexus [in the centre of rib cage], the Middle self is located in the head of brain and the Higher Self is located at about five feet above the head. Each of three selves plays a vital role in our physical, mental and spiritual evolution.
* Lower self is our subconscious mind which stores all emotions memories, feelings, guilt's complexes and neuroses.
* The Middle Self is our conscious or awake mind with which we reason, think and make decisions.
* The Higher Self is our super conscious mind which is the most enlightens part of us. It can influence any person/event/circumstance, to fulfil our legitimate wish.
Gnostic View of the MANDAEANS: Mandaeans are a community, practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. Its adherents revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). The Mandaeans group existence into two main categories: light and dark. They have a dualistic view of life, that encompasses both good and evil; all good is thought to have come from the World of Light (i.e. lightworld) and all evil from the World of Darkness. In relation to the body–mind dualism coined by Descartes, Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul (sometimes referred to as the mind) is a product of the lightworld. Mandaeans believe the World of Light is ruled by a heavenly being, known by many names, such as “Life,” or “King of Light”. The Lord of Darkness is the ruler of the World. The world is a mixture of light and dark created by the demiurge (Ptahil) with help from dark powers, such as Ruha, the Seven (planets), and the Twelve (zodiac signs). Adam’s body (i.e. believed to be the first human created by God in Christian tradition) was fashioned by these dark beings; however, his “soul” (or mind) was a direct creation from the Light.
The Mandaean Gnosis is characterized by nine features, which appear in various forms in other gnostic sects:
1. The cosmos is created by Archetypal Man, who produces it in similitude to his own shape.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness, Right and Left, syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.
3. As a feature of this dualism, counter-types, a world of ideas.
4. The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. A saviour spirit or saviour spirits which assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
There are 3 types of selves: http://strictlyfemale.blogspot.com/2013/09/the-ultimate-basic-science-behind-huna.html
Huna psychology teaches that there are three basic, fundamental dimension of human mind. These are three separate physic aspects of human mind functioning in distinctive manners. The three selves are the Lower Self, the Middle Self and the Higher Self. They are so called due to their psychical locations. The Lower Self is located in solar plexus [in the centre of rib cage], the Middle self is located in the head of brain and the Higher Self is located at about five feet above the head. Each of three selves plays a vital role in our physical, mental and spiritual evolution.
* Lower self is our subconscious mind which stores all emotions memories, feelings, guilt's complexes and neuroses.
* The Middle Self is our conscious or awake mind with which we reason, think and make decisions.
* The Higher Self is our super conscious mind which is the most enlightens part of us. It can influence any person/event/circumstance, to fulfil our legitimate wish.
Gnostic View of the MANDAEANS: Mandaeans are a community, practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. Its adherents revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). The Mandaeans group existence into two main categories: light and dark. They have a dualistic view of life, that encompasses both good and evil; all good is thought to have come from the World of Light (i.e. lightworld) and all evil from the World of Darkness. In relation to the body–mind dualism coined by Descartes, Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul (sometimes referred to as the mind) is a product of the lightworld. Mandaeans believe the World of Light is ruled by a heavenly being, known by many names, such as “Life,” or “King of Light”. The Lord of Darkness is the ruler of the World. The world is a mixture of light and dark created by the demiurge (Ptahil) with help from dark powers, such as Ruha, the Seven (planets), and the Twelve (zodiac signs). Adam’s body (i.e. believed to be the first human created by God in Christian tradition) was fashioned by these dark beings; however, his “soul” (or mind) was a direct creation from the Light.
The Mandaean Gnosis is characterized by nine features, which appear in various forms in other gnostic sects:
1. The cosmos is created by Archetypal Man, who produces it in similitude to his own shape.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness, Right and Left, syzygy in cosmic and microcosmic form.
3. As a feature of this dualism, counter-types, a world of ideas.
4. The soul is portrayed as an exile, a captive; its home and origin are the supreme Entity, to which the soul eventually returns.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. A saviour spirit or saviour spirits which assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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