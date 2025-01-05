Deception Wrapped In A Distraction Inside Of A False Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Weather guy on Ute Ube-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsohoQLaaDM More plandemic crap via fedgov-https://brownstone.org/articles/the-pandemic-planners-come-for-hoof-and-henand-us-again/ https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/01/04/interview-with-james-simpson-on-his-new-book-manufactured-crisis-explaining-and-exposing-communism-in-the-usa/World Alternative Media re Vegas false flag-https://banned.video/watch?id=6779b4dc1491c0ae664b8fb2 Muzzie restauranteur catching pidgeons-https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/1875825479632253230
Doug Casey, differences between India and The West-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1Rm8t6uxpE&t=507s