Military Brass Selling IRAN War as Religious Obligation
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
111 views • 2 days ago

Reports have surfaced that U.S. troops were told the war with Iran was “anointed by Jesus” and tied to the coming of Armageddon. In this video we examine these claims in light of Scripture and the warnings Jesus and the apostles gave about deception in the last days. What does the Bible actually say about wars, prophecy, and Christ’s return? With references to Matthew 24 and 1 Timothy 4:1-2, this message calls believers to stay grounded in the Word of God and exercise spiritual discernment in a time of intense deception.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
armageddon prophecyend times deceptioniran war prophecymatthew 24 wars rumors of wars1 timothy 4 doctrine of demonschristian discernment last daysbiblical prophecy warning
Chapters

40:25End Screen

