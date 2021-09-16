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Source: Sergeant Major

⁣FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID [2021-09-16] - MAX IGAN (VIDEO)

In 2021 the "DELTA STRAIN" is the Covid Vaxx itself. In 2020 Covid was the annual Flu labeled as Covid, and deaths from the Flu and other natural causes were labeled as Covid Deaths. THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A PANDEMIC. Funeral Directors talk to other Funeral Directors and 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 have had the exact same overall volume of deaths. There was not even a slight uptick, and in fact there were less deaths in 2020 than in 2018 or 2019. It is very hard for people to grasp the TRUTH that there NEVER WAS A COVID PANDEMIC, not in 2020 and not in 2021. The deaths in the elder centers were MURDER VICTIMS, not Covid Deaths. The so-called Covid Pandemic only exists on the Fake Mainstream Media News and is being pushed by Politicians that are puppets for the Globalists New World Order agenda; IT DOES NOT EXIST IN THE REAL WORLD. Covid is both a PLANdemic and a SCAMdemic. It did not decimate most Hospitals, and dead bodies are not showing up at Funeral Homes to be buried or cremated. Now we are seeing the Covid Vaxxed people are in fact the SUPER SPREADERS. They are the ones that are really dying from the Covid Vaxx. They are not dying from breakthrough cases, and they are not dying from a Delta Strain. Funeral Directors are preparing for the massive deaths of Covid Vaxxed people that many doctors are predicting for the near future.