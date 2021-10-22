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Aaron Antis of Thrivetime with Clay Clark and Shaw Homes shares hope for people fleeing Blue States!
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50 views • October 22, 2021
Aaron and Jodi discuss Jesus Christ, the exiting from Blue States & how Shaw Homes can help, Clay Clark and how we need to defund the deep state and fund the Kingdom!
Don't forget to tell them Jodi from Warriors Rise recommended you! www.ShawHomes.com
Don't forget to tell them Jodi from Warriors Rise recommended you! www.ShawHomes.com
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