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Creation and Reincarnation
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62 views • May 24, 2021
There are seven counter rotating belts in our Universe (Creation). The one belt that contains material is called the material belt.The Universal Material Belt is that part or belt, respectively, of the Universe where matter exists, that is to say, planets, suns, galaxies, meteors, comets, gases, the entire dark matter and other things. All of these things exist only within this material belt, whereas no material whatsoever can be found in the internal and external belts (of which there exist seven in all).
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