Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 May 2024

Part 1 of two videos of this Saturday, this one covering our walk to Bourke Street Mall from Parliament House and the speech given there, where we joined with another group raising awareness on all the issues we were raising, many areas such as climate change, five G dangers, fifteen minute cities, poison jab and how to recover from it, the ID bill and the importance of keeping cash.
