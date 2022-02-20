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Mirror: Super Bowl 2022 Blood Sacrifice
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53 views • February 20, 2022
The sum of all fears and how it relates to the US politically regarding the EU and NATO. They want war. The logo NBC shared of the super bowl LVI = 56. It looks like blood resulting in predictive programming. They have to tell us what they are planning.
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