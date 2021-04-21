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The Illusion of Evidence Based Medicine: Leemon McHenry | Perspectives on the Pandemic
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150 views • April 21, 2021
As much of the world rushes to receive a lightly-tested pharmaceutical product, we thought it was high time to look again at the (very) big business of medicine. Leemon McHenry, PhD, guides us to the fraudulent core of ghostwritten studies, captured legislators, revolving-door regulatory agencies, pay-to-play medical journals, and the "key opinion leaders" who lend their academic credentials to giant corporations...for a price.
With every stage in the process seemingly structured for corruption, we can only wonder along with Professor McHenry: "Who's looking out for scientific integrity?"
By the time you finish this episode of Perspectives, you might just roll down your sleeve for a rethink.
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By: Journeyman Pictures
Original url:
https://youtu.be/UAEAWyfuEWY
With every stage in the process seemingly structured for corruption, we can only wonder along with Professor McHenry: "Who's looking out for scientific integrity?"
By the time you finish this episode of Perspectives, you might just roll down your sleeve for a rethink.
Subscribe to Journeyman here:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=journeymanpictures
By: Journeyman Pictures
Original url:
https://youtu.be/UAEAWyfuEWY
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