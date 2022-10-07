Programación predictiva: Control Factor

Control Factor es una película del 2002. Muchos la consideran como una película de ciencia ficción o de fantasía. Yo me atrevo a clasificarla como cyberpunk porque cumple con el requisito de high-tech, low-life. En otras palabras, esto significa alta tecnología, baja calidad de vida.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.