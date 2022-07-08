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Neil Clark on Fake Left born from May 68 [Chinese subtitle] 尼爾·克拉克談假左翼如何從1968年法國學運中誕生
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11 views • July 08, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNI4mWuNcoI
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