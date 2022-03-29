© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/27/2022 Miles Guo: Why is it that taking down Xi Jinping is taking down the CCP? Eliminating Xi has become the consensus within the CCP. The whole world hates the CCP, and only by taking down the CCP can we save our lives, safeguard our wealth, and take revenge. With the New Federal State of China, real dictatorship under the guise of fake democracy can never emerge after the CCP is taken down